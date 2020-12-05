North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Snow this evening will taper to showers of rain and wet snow late. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper to showers of rain and wet snow late. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.