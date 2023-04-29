(The following letter was sent to the U.S. attorney, attorney general, state auditor, inspector general, executive directors of various boards, and the district attorney, along with The Eagle-Tribune, by Methuen Mayor Neil Perry and members of the City Council.)
To the editor:
On behalf of the 53,000-plus Methuen residents whom we proudly serve — and whose tax dollars help to support you and your staffs — we, the undersigned mayor and City Council members for Methuen, publicly urge immediate, cooperative, and comprehensive action by and between your respective offices regarding the criminal charges pending in the Lawrence District Court against former Methuen City Councilor and intermittent police Officer Sean Fountain. These charges entered April 6 following the clerk-magistrate’s allowance of an application by the Methuen Police Department (MPD) for a criminal complaint to issue against Mr. Fountain.
In support of its application, the MPD submitted nearly 300 pages of investigatory analysis (comprised of a 52-page affidavit and a 200-plus page investigative report) that followed MPD’s 18-month investigation into Mr. Fountain and others. The investigation, led by current Methuen police Chief Scott McNamara and Capt. Eric Ferreira, was aided by an outside investigation firm headed by a retired Massachusetts state trooper with nearly 30 years of law enforcement experience. These three senior law enforcement professionals brought roughly three-quarters of a century of collective law enforcement experience to this investigation.
We have confidentially reviewed the MPD’s exhaustive investigative reporting – documentation presently subject to a court order of impoundment expiring on July 3 – and we reasonably believe that the stark evidence uncovered by the MPD warrants your review and action because such evidence may overlap, at least to some extent, your office’s investigatory ambit.
Although the MPD’s report is impounded, our voices will not be silenced.
We are unapologetically blunt and united in our call for review and action by your respective offices. For years, Methuen has regrettably suffered from shocking behavior by selected persons previously entrusted with the public fisc and public safety in our city.
The Dec. 23, 2020 report of the inspector general, entitled “Leadership Failures in Methuen Police Contracts,” viewable at Leadership Failures in Methuen Police Contracts (mass.gov), and the Jan. 26, 2023, report of the Civil Service Commission into former hiring practices of the MPD, viewable at download (mass.gov), collectively detail clear wrongdoing that (i) imperiled city finances through unsustainable compensation increases resulting from subterfuge, and (ii) harmed public safety through threatened police layoffs and the violation of merit principles and credentialing laws pertaining to police hiring.
Methuen must end its suffering from the wrongdoing of the past and help hold wrongdoers accountable. While Methuen has made considerable improvements that are within the city’s power to make, we must rely on the significant expertise, authority, and resources of your respective offices to advance the city’s quest for full justice. To that end, Methuen will cooperate fully and unhesitatingly with any investigations your office initiates; and if your office has already commenced an investigation, we thank you for your effort and look forward to assisting you with anything you may require from the city.
In sum, by calling for this action on behalf of our residents, we are abiding by our oaths of office to serve our constituents’ best interests. Paramount among those interests is an honest, transparent municipal government; and justice for those who have subverted that interest.
We respectfully ask that you abide by your oaths by giving the voluminous evidence submitted by the MPD to the court the attention and close analysis that the evidence warrants.
We remain unwavering in our call for action and united in our quest for total justice for the City of Methuen.
Respectfully submitted,
Methuen Mayor Neil Perry and City Councilors Joel
Faretra, James McCarty, Nicholas DiZoglio, Mike Simard, Eunice
Zeigler, David Beauregard, Jr., Jessica Finocchiaro, Allison
Saffie and Steven Saba
