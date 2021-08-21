To the editor:
I'm a retired county law enforcement officer originally from outside of New England. The department I retired from was riddled with corruption back in the 1970s, and I'm proud of having made honest efforts in exposing certain colleagues for what they really were, and they ended up resigning in disgrace to their badge.
Unfortunately, the corruption in Massachusetts is no different than in any other state. The commonwealth's Civil Service Commission was negligent when it returned the former Methuen police chief to the top position.
The individuals who voted in favor of the contracts for the so-called superior officers were ill-advised, and they all should have done more homework before making a final vote on such an absurd contract. Official misconduct has run rampant in Methuen.
People keep saying that the Methuen Police Department has a good bunch of people working there. Well, I know of a small number of their officers who are very worthy of their badges. One of them is the new acting chief, Capt. Randy Haggar, who has served the department through the ranks. He’s exemplary of what a good cop is.
The only reason you he was not included in the finalists for the chief’s job, in my humble opinion, is that about five of the people chosen to pick the new chief have no business being on such a panel.
Favoritism has no place in law enforcement. Apparently, merits have gone to the wayside.
Bob Scimone
Methuen