To the editor:
An Oct. 4 article on the front page of The Eagle-Tribune with the title “Identity Project begins at Methuen High,” by reporter Christopher Roberson, describes a program that has been implemented “to help students explore and understand their identity.”
The superintendent is quoted, “Our students have spoken loud and clear that they want more opportunities to talk about identity.” According to the article, the chairman of the Methuen High History and Social Science Department said students have taken a genuine interest in exploring their identities.
In the Saturday Oct. 1 edition, also on the front page, was a not-so-positive article, written by the same reporter, about the Methuen Public Schools literacy goals. It was reported that only 43% of students in grades three to eight are reading at or above grade level.
Methuen had the honor to display the Vietnam Memorial Wall. This was an opportunity that the School Department completely missed in the education of our children. History, good and bad, is an important part of all of our identities. What happened during the Vietnam War era directly affected the direction of the American people. It influenced how those who survived continued to live, raised their children, and shaped policy in government. Shame on Methuen for missing out on this opportunity to teach students about this conflict.
Methuen Schools need to stop teaching students based on their feelings and get back to teaching Reading, Writing, Arithmetic, and Science.
Bill Haneffant
Methuen
