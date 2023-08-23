To the editor:
A recent article about Methuen’s compliance with the Americans With Disabilities Act presented a one-sided picture. Your reporter spoke only with the mayor and the non-credentialed “ADA coordinator “ who gaslighted her. Had she talked to an advocate for the disability community she would have learned of the many years of efforts to get the city to comply with the ADA.
For example, the handicapped parking spaces at the high school have been out of compliance for years, since the school renovation. Efforts to get the city to correct this error have been fruitless, resulting in no access to public meetings and sporting events for people with disabilities.
There are many more examples of the city’s failure to provide access which could have been explored in your article, giving the residents a more honest understanding of our city’s commitment to accessibility for all.
Evelyn Tobin
Methuen
