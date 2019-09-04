To the editor:
The growth of signs in Methuen must mean it is now election season. Sprouting everywhere are new signs giving us names and the virtues of our candidates.
Please look beyond the glories the candidates proclaim are theirs and remember that this happens every election. Those running can do no wrong and will be our saviors.
If you wonder at my misgivings, just remember the past. We have been led down the wrong path before. Learn what you can about whom you vote for, and do not go for name recognition or just a friend.
The city is a large business, and it needs people who can comprehend complex problems. Your buddy may not be capable of such.
Good luck to those who are elected. May they be up to the challenge of leading Methuen forward and off its primrose path.
Ralph Prolman
Methuen