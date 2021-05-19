To the editor:
In response to the story, "Company defies Michigan governor's order to close pipeline," risky pipelines like Line 5 in Michigan were never a good choice for energy infrastructure; they are even less so now as climate change threatens U.S.water supplies.
A spill on this line would endanger one of the greatest supplies of freshwater in the world, the Great Lakes.
Enbridge, the company that runs the pipeline, is defying Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s order to close Line 5. They are capitalizing on the panic-buying created by the Colonial Pipeline shutdown to plead their case.
But if you want to see real panic and pain, look at footage of Texas residents scrambling for water after the winter storms there this year.
Or scroll through photos of residents of Flint, Michigan, lining up for their children for lead tests, or picking up bottled water year after year.
An oil spill on Line 5 could lead to similar images throughout the Great Lakes region.
Shutting down Line 5 is the right thing to do. Enbridge’s real concern is not for potential pain to its customers, but for its own loss of profits.
Mary Memmott
Framingham