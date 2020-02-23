To the editor:
New Hampshire Democrats are again trying to legislate their bad economic policies at the State House.
The latest example is raising the minimum wage. They are blindly pushing for this policy despite its terrible impacts.
Last year, New York raised its minimum wage, and in response restaurants and other small businesses did what all businesses, including mine, do when government increases labor costs: they increased prices and reduced staff and hours.
The Foundation for Economic Education found that several restaurants raised their menu prices 10 to 15%. A New York Hospitality Alliance survey showed that 3 of 4 full-time restaurants eliminated jobs.
Even for workers who keep their jobs, a higher minimum wage per hour doesn’t translate into higher weekly earnings if the reduction in hours is greater than the increase in hourly wages.
What are the local impacts?
According to the New Hampshire Department of Employment Security, in 2018 less than 2%, or 11,800 Granite Staters, are working at or below minimum wage. Of that, 1,200 were actually working at minimum wage, while the other 10,600 were at minimum wage but were earning tips or commission.
Those 10,600 workers are the ones who get hurt the most when a minimum wage increase causes their hours or jobs to be cut.
Gov. Chris Sununu should hold firm in his opposition to bad economic policies. New Hampshire’s economy is doing great, and a minimum wage increase does more harm to those it wants to help than good.
Robert Swanson
Chester