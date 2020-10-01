To the editor:
As a mom and an advocate for a strong school system, it is important to me that our public officials engage with and support our schools, teachers and parents. There is no public servant that better exemplifies this mission that state Rep. Lenny Mirra. His work on behalf of our kids has been nothing short of spectacular, and his record of results is a testament to that.
Through my work as president of the Pentucket Education Foundation, I am keenly aware of the hardships that face our school system. Scarce resources can be an impediment to the development of our kids, and I am proud of the work that our foundation does to fill in the gaps.
Throughout the last few years, Mirra has been a strong supporter of our efforts to provide an excellent education for our local students.
With every single project we have undertaken, he has been so responsive and supportive to each and every issue that comes up. The fight for a strong Pentucket is personal to him; he sent his kids to Pentucket, and he has done everything he can to support our school as our state representative.
It is such a stress reliever to know that my representative is so accessible and helpful in the fight that has become so important to me.
And he has been outstanding in more than just the area of education.
I am a former business owner, and just knowing that Mirra has helped build a business gives me great peace of mind. He knows what it’s like to meet a budget and a payroll. He knows the feeling of fulfillment that you get when you cut a paycheck for your employees. He knows that a healthy community depends on healthy businesses.
In light of the current state of affairs in our country, being in a global pandemic and facing economic hardship, I am grateful that at a local level we have a representative who will fight for his constituents.
Mirra has given help to those currently unemployed and local businesses navigating Paycheck Protection Act and Cares Act support. He also donates his time and resources to many who are less fortunate.
Lenny Mirra is a friend and a fighter, and he puts labels and partisanship aside to get the job done. I vote the person not the party, and I am proud to be a Mirra Democrat.
I couldn’t be happier with his performance as our state pepresentative.
Anna Marie Beech
West Newbury