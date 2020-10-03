To the editor:
As a student, the last six months have been incredibly uncertain for me. Whether it be losing my job, watching a public health crisis or seeing the deep fractures that exist in our country – this is no ideal moment of history.
But through this uncertainty, I have taken an interest in current events and political affairs. And, luckily, I did so in one of the most pivotal election years in modern memory.
Through a friend, I was able to connect with the re-election campaign of state Rep. Lenny Mirra. Upon being introduced to Mirra, I was taken by how different he was from the stereotypical politician.
He didn’t dismiss me as some bright-eyed kid who caught the political bug, he really took an interest in me. He brought me along to events he attended with NAACP leaders after the murder of George Floyd. He sought my advice as his campaign ramped up. He taught me the ins and outs of the local issues he has worked on – particularly the work he has done to provide record funding for our schools.
I wish everyone’s engagements with their local officials could be as positive as the one’s I have had with Mirra.
That was refreshing. As someone who has become engaged in the political world in 2020, it is hard to believe that I found a candidate that I can be truly proud of. But I did.
Mirra has been here for our community. He has secured so much local aid for our community. He has made sure we have ample personal protective equipment and testing capacity in the fight against COVID-19.
And he has worked to make sure our businesses get the support they need to remain competitive in this recession.
He has gotten results ever since he has taken office – and we should reward him with another term.
It is often hard to see how important a state representative is to our community, but our investment in Mirra will surely yield great results in the future, just as it has for the past eight years.
He represents a wide range of constituents, but his record of results shows just how much he cares about the people of Boxford, Georgetown, Groveland, Haverhill, Merrimac, Newbury and West Newbury.
In short, voting for Lenny Mirra will be one of the bright spots of my 2020, and I cannot wait to get to the polls.
Michael Willis
Merrimac