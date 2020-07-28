To the editor:
Education is at the core of why local government matters. From ensuring a strong future for our children to protecting property values for our homes, we expect our local leaders to be strong advocates for our schools.
The 2nd Essex District has one of the best advocates on Beacon Hill for our community, and specifically our schools. After working for nearly three decades in the construction industry, Rep. Lenny Mirra now spends his time as a full-time legislator dedicated to supporting our schools, teachers and students.
During his tenure, Mirra has been an effective leader for many different aspects of our school communities. He fought for $12.5 million for special education funding in our local school districts. Similarly, he fought for full funding of the special education circuit breaker law.
Another example of Mirra’s fighting for the schools in the 2nd Essex District is when he ensured our school received more money from Chapter 70 funding.
Mirra works across the aisle to deliver for the district, such as when he worked with a bipartisan group to secure funding for regional school transportation.
He values safety above all else. For that reason, Mirra created a gun violence working group with local students to discuss common sense gun reforms that can be taken in order to limit gun violence, specifically in our schools.
Mirra has been a great advocate for our communities and schools, and he will continue to fight for them if he is reelected.
To continue this high-quality leadership on Beacon Hill, I encourage your readers to vote for Rep. Lenny Mirra on Nov. 3.
Mark Fraenkel
Newton