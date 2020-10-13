To the editor:
I am a first-generation American, with parents proud to be from Colombia and Guatemala. I am a proud Masconomet Regional High School senior and excited for the opportunities, both educationally and personally, to come.
I am not a Republican. In fact, I lean the other way. However, when it comes to local politics, what matters to me is not a candidate’s party but their background, dedication and ability to get the job done.
I first met Rep. Lenny Mirra (the child of immigrants, just like me) at a local youth leadership group meeting, where he explained his role on Beacon Hill with contagious energy and enthusiasm, answering all of our questions.
I then began to notice his presence more and more. He is the person who goes to all of the local meetings, listening to the thoughts, concerns, hopes and dreams of his constituents. To every event he is invited to at my school, he is the first elected official to RSVP “yes.”
His interactions with my peers and neighbors have me confident that his involvement in the community is unparalleled.
As someone just learning how to drive, I was shocked at the news of a near-fatal accident in Topsfield just a week ago that was a direct result of the use of opioids. As a young driver, a concerned citizen and young woman ready to enter an uncertain world, one of the things that gives me solace is that we have a state representative committed to fighting the scourge of opioid addiction.
Mirra cares. He shows up. And, no, he doesn’t do it for headlines, cameras or attention.
I can see this in every interaction I’ve had with him.
His job is to represent our district. Mirra has protected the Merrimack River, advocated for transparency and small business, and fought for record school funding. He has gone above and beyond.
We cannot afford to lose such an amazing representative, especially during this pandemic, where we need strong, bipartisan leadership to bring us results.
Whenever I need a breath of fresh air from national politics, i.e. after the first presidential debate, I look at Mirra's example.
I cannot vote for him, as I am only 17. But I urge everyone else to do so, on behalf of themselves and their families, as well as their neighbors, their community and our commonwealth.
Sara Rave
Boxford