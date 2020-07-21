To the editor:
It is not difficult to realize that our country is becoming increasingly polarized. We are in danger of reaching widespread ideological rigidity, where many are unwilling to hear the other side.
Luckily, state Rep. Lenny Mirra will not allow the corrosion of civil discourse to continue, as he understands its importance in a thriving democracy.
While working for a Democratic state senator, I realized the value of reaching across the aisle. In reality, this is the most efficient way to move legislation forward. If this skill were adopted on a national level, the country would inevitably become much less divided.
This is why we need to reelect someone like Mirra.
Since he first took his seat in the Massachusetts House of Representatives in 2013, Mirra has been a staunch protector of civil discourse, which since 1776 has undergirded our democracy. He is willing to hear both sides of each argument, which is extremely rare in our polarized country.
In the wake of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting, Mirra was able to create a Gun Violence Working Group, consisting of both Moms Demand Action, a gun control group, and local gun owners. His leadership, along with his belief in civil discourse, allowed for a surprising establishment of dialogue between seemingly different viewpoints on a hot-button issue at a volatile time.
In order to protect our right to speak our minds freely, and to use speech in order to find common ground on tough issues, I hope your readers will vote to reelect Lenny Mirra to the state House of Representatives on Nov. 3.
Trent Bunker
Topsfield, Mass