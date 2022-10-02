To the editor:
Fred Doucette’s letter to the editor stating that Democrats don’t want to work with Republicans on abortion legislation completely misses the mark. Late-term abortions make up 1% to 2% of all abortions, with most of those involving severe fetal abnormalities or threatening the health of the mother.
The real reason Republicans want to work with Democrats on this issue is to get Dems on board with the government having the right to make abortion decisions for the woman. Removing this right as the Supreme Court has done turns women into second-class citizens.
Democrats believe women should have total control over their own bodies. Fred and the other Trump Republicans should show some leadership in supporting Planned Parenthood instead of trying to defund it. They should also stop making abortion difficult for rape victims and women who have severe complications.
The recent Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade is causing great harm to the nation. Please give Fred a message this November by voting for Democrats.
John Mosto
Salem, N.H.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.