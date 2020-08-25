To the editor:
We write in support of Rep. Frank Moran, a tireless advocate not just for his own constituents but for everyone in the three communities he serves.
Humble and hard-working, Moran has little use for fanfare or self-congratulation; he directs every ounce of his energy toward delivering the vital services our residents need.
In Andover, Moran successfully obtained $150,000 in state funds for the Senior Center renovation project, helped get the West Elementary School building project into the state reimbursement program, and has supported efforts to fund renovations at Andover High School. During the current COVID-19 pandemic, Moran has been unflagging in his support of Lawrence General Hospital, working hard to ensure it has the resources it needs.
Moran is a respected voice among his colleagues and laser-focused on the needs of his district. On Sept. 1st, we urge your readers to cast their votes for Rep. Frank Moran.
Annie and Bob Gilbert
Andover