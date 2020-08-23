To the editor:
Rep. Frank Moran is the person we need to lead our community and is the only one I trust to create actual change.
Whether it be issues of race, gender or socioeconomic status, Moran has been extremely active in fighting for equality, security and justice.
He has sponsored and supported bills that have increased racial justice and led to large advancements in women's rights issues. Moran has ideals that parallel with the needs of our community, and he truly will not stop until all people are supported and listened to.
In a world that is so uncertain, we need someone that can be counted on to strengthen our society and fight for the betterment of all. This person is Moran because he does not just tell you the things he wants to do, he actually goes and does them.
On Sept. 1, I urge your readers to vote for Rep. Frank Moran because there is no one better equipped to lift up our world and to create good change in our community.
Nicole Dunn
Andover