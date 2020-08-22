To the editor:
Rep. Frank Moran is respected by his colleagues in state government.
Legislating at the state level is complex. The issues are complicated, and the process is challenging. It takes thoughtful, determined individuals to succeed and have their voice heard. Moran is such a legislator, and the needs of his district are heard.
A legislator must know who he or she is and never forget where they come from and who they represent. A legislator must then be able to effectively communicate the needs of their district to their colleagues.
In order to be taken seriously, they must do their homework – by seeking out the right experts inside and outside of government, working with the Baker administration, and demonstrating to their colleagues that they know the issue or local project they are advocating to everyone’s satisfaction.
It takes a while, often years, for legislators to size up other legislators, to see if they are willing to do the homework. Moran has been sized up by his colleagues, and we have concluded he is willing to do the hard work and dedicate the time required to help his district and the commonwealth of Massachusetts.
It is a privilege to serve with Moran to bring needed resources to our districts and the Merrimack Valley.
We need him in these unprecedented times that require heart, soul, integrity and a real understanding of his district’s needs – and someone willing to do the work to address complex challenges here in Massachusetts.
State Rep. Linda Dean Campbell
15th Essex District
Methuen