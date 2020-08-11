To the editor:
I am writing in defense of state Rep. Frank Moran. I am a woman with extensive experience with public education, i.e. a four-year School Committee member and 10-year administrator of special education.
It is time to stop the blatant lies being spread by his opposition. Moran has supported Andover’s bid for the West Elementary School building project, both with the Andover community and with Massachusetts School Building Authority. This is leading to an expected $14,148,946 in state funding for the school.
Moran has successfully advocated for full funding of the state special education circuit breaker, bringing more than $500,000 to special education students.
Moran believes every child in Massachusetts should be provided with the opportunities and resources needed to succeed in their academic career and beyond.
He co-sponsored the Student Opportunity Act, which advocated for significant new investments to close achievement gaps.
As a member of the conference committee for the LOOK Act, he was instrumental in providing Massachusetts schools with the flexibility to create and implement bilingual learning programs for English language learners.
How desperate is the opponent who would dare to suggest that Moran wants to privatize public schools?
On the contrary, it would be hard to find a more dedicated champion of public education.
Margaret O’Connor
Andover