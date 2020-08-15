To the editor:
While Massachusetts has constantly moved forward to promote green energy, we need to continue to push for more renewable energy solutions like solar, that will keep us and our communities healthy and safe for years to come.
Rep. Frank Moran knows that the only way we will be truly successful in these efforts is to ensure that, as we move to a carbon-free society, we protect and support our communities and businesses.
By providing rebates to people and businesses; investing carbon tax funding into renewable energy for schools and our municipal buildings; increasing public transportation; promoting solar projects that benefit renters and people in multi-family buildings; and supporting the development of community projects like cooling stations, we can make that change without leaving anyone behind.
Moran has been a strong voice for legislation that will take a bold step away from fossil-fuel dependence; ease the cost burden for families and businesses; and improve our communities.
His ability to seek change that will benefit society while ensuring we can continue to thrive is why I support him, and it’s why I am asking voters to re-elect him as one of our state representatives.
Elie Abou-Haidar
Methuen