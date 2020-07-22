To the editor:
State Rep. Frank Moran has been serving the towns of Methuen, Andover and Lawrence for the last seven years. His impact on these towns is so great that explaining it all would exceed my word limit.
However, he is such a humble man that his successes often go unnoticed. With the general elections coming up this fall, I believe it’s important to vote for Moran because of these successes, as well as his incredible dedication to our community.
Moran has fought for the betterment of public education through his support of the Student Opportunity Act that gives schools increased funding, and his negotiations on the LOOK bill (An Act for Language Opportunity for Our Kids), which gives schools the flexibility to offer bilingual programs without the need for a waiver.
He has also secured funding to construct a noise barrier on Andover streets affected by the noise pollution from Interstates 93 and 495. He has been on the ground helping individuals through issues such as the Merrimack Valley gas crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic.
He never stops working for us, and his ability to secure funding for constituents and to always be listening and reacting to our needs is something that can no longer go unnoticed.
We truly need someone like Moran to lead the 17th Essex District, and I urge all of your readers to vote for him this fall.
Nicole Dunn
Andover