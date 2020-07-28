To the editor:
A special man who rarely talks about himself, state Rep. Frank Moran has already made significant contributions to our district in the years he has served in office.
During this time he has been instrumental in securing funding for the Youth Center, the Senior Center building project and the new West Elementary School. He was on the ground, working tirelessly during the gas crisis, and he has continued to advocate for his constituents during the current COVID-19 pandemic, all while dealing with the death of his own brother and uncle to the disease.
But what makes him even more amazing is his personal story. Born in the Dominican Republic, he moved here with his family as a young boy. He grew up in the Beacon Projects of Lawrence and later married his high school sweetheart, started his own successful business and put his children through school.
Early on he learned the importance of hard work, dedication and commitment. His success in life exemplifies his values and his drive. We know he will continue to fight for education funding and health care, among many other issues relevant to our community.
He will continue to work tirelessly, along with our other state representative, Tram Nguyen, to help the people of the 17th Essex District.
We hope your readers will join us in voting for Frank Moran.
Amy and Barry Finegold
Andover