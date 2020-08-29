To the editor:
As a member of the Greater Lawrence Technical School Committee and a former member of the
Lawrence School Committee, I have been able to witness Rep. Frank Moran in action.
One of the biggest issues that affect our public schools has been insufficient funding. Schools that educate students from cities like Methuen and Lawrence require more funding to ensure that the achievement gap is decreased and that all students have the opportunity to obtain the American dream.
Moran's advocacy has led to Massachusetts passing the Student Opportunity Act, which will revolutionize how schools are funded.
For the past eight years, he has been a champion, ally and a strong advocate for education in all forms, such as traditional public and vocational schools.
I have seen him meet with students and families from his district and secure funding to help schools educate the youth of his district. He has also helped to secure funding for adult education.
So on Sept. 1, I urge your readers to vote for an experienced leader that will continue to fight for everyone in the 17th Essex District.
Andover, Lawrence, and Methuen need him.
Frank Surillo
Methuen