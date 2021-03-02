To the editor:
I am running for selectman because I feel that it is time we bring a new vision to Newton. It is time that we as a town develop a strategic financial plan that meets our needs and takes advantage of the opportunities that are presented to us without breaking the bank.
I don’t want Newton to be a town that no one can afford to live in. To do that, we need to support smart economic growth while still maintaining our towns’ character and identity.
I have seen firsthand the issues that need to be fixed in this town.
My top three goals are simple: First, we must streamline and lessen our outsourcing. I believe we are spending too much money on outside or contracted providers.
Second, I believe that we need to strengthen communication between our town departments. If we have a town that works better together, we can accomplish a lot.
Third, we must have a Board of Selectman that communicates more with our community. Our biggest asset in this town is each other, and we cannot enable this asset if our leaders are not open to discussion.
Newton is a vibrant community of all generations that proudly call it home. I humbly ask for the support of its residents on March 9.
Edvin Crnolic
Newton