To the editor:
In response to Wednesday’s editorial about pedestrian safety, I would like to draw attention to other dangerous intersections in the area.
On the intersection I live on in North Andover, there have been multiple car accidents in the last year. Although this intersection is not nearly as chaotic and confusing as Elm Square in Andover where the recent tragedy took place, the roads are wide, straight, and downhill, and encourage speeding. We are also near I-495, so people are using the area as a cut through. Of particular concern are Lyman and Mifflin roads. These are residential areas, and people are driving recklessly.
I reached out to the North Andover Police Department and have been pleased with their response. They have been very helpful, professional, and seem to be taking the issue seriously. I’m grateful for that, and I would encourage them to continue to increase enforcement in the area (which they have started doing).
I urge the Select Board and town manager to implement traffic-calming measures in this area. North Andover did a great job increasing pedestrian safety at the intersection at Mass. Avenue and Chickering Road, but we’re behind in calming traffic in residential areas. I encourage them to take this issue seriously and narrow the road, implement speed bumps, increase signage, and/or increase speed-limit enforcement.
We can choose to make our communities safer for pedestrians. Of course, doing nothing would itself be a choice.
Rebecca Healey
North Andover
