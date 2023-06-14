To the editor:
Theodore Xenakis perpetuates the Christian supremacist myth that our Constitution is based on Judaeo-Christian values and our rights come from God. That’s revisionist history.
The Constitution is based on the English Magna Carta and the Iroquois Confederation. Its writers were quite explicit that religion was not to be part of our government. Thus Article VI and the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment (that Republican-controlled states and the Supreme Court are aggressively subverting).
Our rights are granted only by the Constitution and the law. I challenge any Christian to identify passages in the Bible explicitly matching our Bill of Rights.
Second, in big corporations, the top managers pay themselves first — often 300 times as much as their line workers — while keeping wages as low as possible and opposing raising the minimum wage. They’ll even lay off workers to keep profits and their bonuses high.
Mr. Xenakis is far more rightwing than he wishes to admit.
Michael Bleiweiss
Methuen
