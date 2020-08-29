To the editor:
Democrat Pat Quinn, who served as the 41st governor of Illinois from 2009-2015, recently wrote an article for The Hill entitled, "Passing term limits on Congress will lead to campaign finance reform."
In it, he cites some telling and troubling statistics: "According to the Center for Responsive Politics, (political action committees) spend around $500 million each cycle on congressional races, with over 90% of those dollars flowing to incumbents instead of challengers. Remember, incumbents get reelected 95% of the time and tend to vote in predictable and ideological patterns. The Center for Responsive Politics pegs the cost of dethroning a U.S. House incumbent at $2.5 million. The average candidate in an open seat race raises around $600,000."
Term limits enjoy broad bipartisan support, roughly 84%, every place in America with one exception -- Washington, D.C.
Quinn explains why this is, in both cases, in one sentence wrapping up the article: "Term limits are a remedy for incumbency and the money that comes along with it."
Most Americans think that is a good thing. Only members of Congress and the lobbyists pulling the purse strings disagree.
Nick McNulty
Windham