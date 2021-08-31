To the editor:
I would like to share with you some comments I made to Congressman Seth Moulton concerning his recent trip with his colleague to Afghanistan:
“Dear Congressman Moulton, I could not have been any more proud of you with your trip to Afghanistan. As many stand around and shoot criticism, you had the guts and the timber to do the right thing. This is in spite of criticism from many corners."
There is no one more aware than someone who has served our country so well and honorably. And further, reaching across the aisle says volumes about who will do the right thing versus who will play politics with our service people's lives.
In a world where the soul and intention of our national conscience is constantly challenged, look to those men and women risking their lives to save the families and children who some perceive as the enemy.
I can only hope that our other elected representatives take a good hard look at themselves and learn from this very good, selfless example of what the people's representative should be and represent the people who put them in office for the right reason.
H. Michael Smolak Jr.
North Andover