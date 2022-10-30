To the editor:
As a voter, I find it insulting that Congressman Seth Moulton, who represents the 6th Congressional District, will not debate his Republican challenger Bob May in this election. We the voters have a right to know where our politicians stand on the issues that affect the people of the state and country, and a debate allows us to decide if we agree or disagree, and how.
Jeff Foster, the executive director of Common Cause Massachusetts, wrote in a recent article in the Boston Globe that “the value of debating in a democracy should not be understated. It helps voters become more informed and that they should hear directly and on the record what their positions are.”
Our Founding Fathers warned us that a misinformed public will inevitably destroy our constitutional democracy. Politicians, regardless of party affiliation, should be obligated to face their constituents and applauded or excoriated for their actions. Seth Moulton and any politician who hides from the public are not to be trusted. They fear confrontation and probably cannot defend their voting record in a debate with the light on.
Bob May and all candidates for public office should have their ideas expressed in a debate and let the people decide who should represent them. If the voters do not become more involved and demand that our elected officials stop cowering due to possible opposition, I fear we will get the government that we deserve.
John Macauda
Peabody
