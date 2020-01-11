To the editor:
Rep. Seth Moulton labeling President Trump an idiot is very amusing considering the congressman's ham-fisted attempt to remove Nancy Pelosi from the House speakership following the 2018 election.
While his intentions may have been noble, a more idiotic and confused operation would be difficult to imagine. The effort yielded concessions that anyone who has observed Pelosi for any length of time knows she will break.
Apparently the attempt to oust Pelosi is the sort of planning, organization and execution that Moulton and the dozens who thought he was presidential material are looking for in a commander-in-chief.
Matt May
Haverhill