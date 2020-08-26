To the editor:
U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton has fought tirelessly for the 6th District in response to COVID-19, and we need to make sure we reelect him so our voices continue to be heard in the halls of Congress.
After Vitalina Williams, a worker at the Salem, Mass., Market Basket, passed away due to COVID-19, Moulton wrote to Gov. Charlie Baker advocating for grocery store workers to be designated as emergency personnel so they would receive priority access to testing and personal protective equipment. Within 24 hours, Baker had designated grocery store workers as emergency personnel.
Moulton has held multiple virtual town halls, and his office has created a robust resource guide on his congressional website to ensure that constituents have accurate information about COVID-19. He also established a coronavirus advisory team, which includes Dr. Paul Farmer from Partners in Health.
And importantly, he understands that COVID-19 is disproportionately impacting black and brown people across America. He's made note of that and will fight hard in Congress to rectify health disparities.
Seth Moulton has done a lot for our district over the last six years. Let's reelect him so our voices continue to be heard.
Mangai Sundaram
North Andover