To the editor:
U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton is a climate champion in Massachusetts. He has brought millions of federal dollars to local projects that address storm surges and flooding on the coast, combat combined sewerage overflows along the Merrimack River, and improve emissions reducing public transit.
On several occasions, he’s lobbied to advance wind power projects, as recently as February of this year. As one of the few representatives with a science degree, he knows the science, including on the future of fusion power. Top scientists agree that fusion has enormous potential and is within striking distance.
He signed on to the No Fossil Fuel Money pledge to not take campaign contributions from the oil, gas, and oil industries. The League of Conservation Voters gave him a 100% rating in 2021, accompanying his 97% lifetime score .
He was an original co-sponsor for the New Green Deal and has since partnered with Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in advocating for emissions-reducing high speed rail, an issue he is a leader on in Congress for years. In 2018, he was awarded the Environmental Champion award from Environmental Massachusetts.
He might not make everyone happy, but his record is clear. At a recent town hall event, he said it plainly: “We are in a climate crisis, and it requires immediate attention.”
Julie Curtis
Danvers
