To the editor:
I want to thank the voters of Methuen who took the time to make their voices heard in last Tuesday’s election, and I’d especially like to express my gratitude to the nearly 4,000 people who voted for me.
I am honored to have the chance to give back to our community by serving as a member of the City Council.
The city of Methuen has experienced its fair share of challenges over the past several years, from a scandalous police superior officers’ contract and a runaway school department deficit to an election season dominated by intense negativity.
Thankfully there is no longer a Team Perry or Team Kannan. There is only a Team Methuen.
It’s my hope that our city's elected officials will work collaboratively to move our community forward.
During the campaign, I listened to the concerns of residents and talked about ways to help make our government more transparent and accountable. I look forward to turning the insights I received from the people of Methuen and the ideas we shared into actions.
I’d also like to give my fellow candidates for councilor at-large – Jessica Finocchiaro, Nicholas DiZoglio and Steve Angelo – a special shout out. Our race was unique because it was positive.
While I won’t have the pleasure of serving with Steve, I am thankful that he stepped up to run for office this year, and I am excited to see what he does next.
Again, thank you for placing your trust in me. Let’s get to work.
David "D.J." Beauregard
Methuen