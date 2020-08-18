To the editor:
Republicans are facing a choice as to who will run for Congress in New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District. I heartily endorse Matt Mowers.
Working part-time with my wife, Dr. Mary Pearson, at New Creation Healing Center in Kingston, I am very concerned about issues of health care. I regularly invite various candidates to visit our center and see how our alternative way of providing health care could prove an effective model around the country.
Additionally, I wish to discuss with the candidates issues medical providers and patients face with our messed-up health care delivery system.
Of all the candidates I've spoken to of late, Mowers was the one who grasped health care issues the most.
This is not surprising. He served as chief of staff to Dr. Deborah Birx, who was U.S. global AIDS coordinator under Presidents Obama and Trump, and has been the coronavirus response coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force since February 2020.
I recently had to help a constituent with a problem requiring action from Washington. Mowers knew exactly whom to call, and the problem got quickly resolved.
Again, this is not surprising. He had worked in the State Department and is well-known and well-liked around Washington.
If elected to Congress, Mowers will hit the ground running for you and for me.
But first, he needs to win the Republican primary on Sept. 8.
I hope your readers will vote for Matt Mowers.
State Rep. Mark Pearson
Hampstead