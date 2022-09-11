To the editor:
During these past two years, we have witnessed out-of-control spending, record-high inflation, increased crime rates, out-of-control gas prices, a wide-open southern border, and one global crisis after another. When are our federal legislatures going to help New Hampshire residents? I cannot afford home heating oil at these current prices.
Even with all of President Biden’s failures, Congressman Chris Pappas still supports the Biden Administration 100% of the time. This is unsurprising because Papas owes his career to the Democrat mega donors. Nancy Pelosi’s Super Pac announced that she will be dropping over $2 million to help boost Pappas in November.
Career politicians are the ones who are making these issues worse. Therefore, I will be supporting Matt Mowers for Congress in New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District. Matt has been an outspoken proponent of term limits, and he will sponsor a bill to make it illegal for members of Congress to trade stocks.
With all of these massive problems in our country we need tough, experienced leaders who will be ready to serve on day one. Matt is raising his young family in Gilford, and he knows the challenges that are facing the next generation. We are fortunate to have some great Republican candidates running in CD-1, but I feel Matt is the best candidate and I encourage all Republican and Independent voters to support Matt Mowers on Tuesday, Sept. 13 in the Primary, and in the November General election.
Kevin P. St. James
Kingston, N.H.
