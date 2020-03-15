To the editor:
It is clear that many aspects of our modern lifestyle are causing us to live in unnatural ways that are detrimental to our health and overall well-being.
This imbalance needs to be corrected, our lives need to become more balanced. We need to learn how to live in a more harmonious way with nature. We should be restoring our environment rather than destroying and harming it.
Our society is in dire need of a revolution of ideas. It is time to change some of our shared cultural values. We need to change the ways we live and think, become more sustainable, and be less wasteful.
In order to truly advance as a society and move past our current predicament we need to reject: mindless and excessive consumption, endless material and mental distractions, division created by media and politics, manipulation, deception, all forms of violence and hatred towards our fellow citizens, government overreach, corruption, abuses of power, the exploitation and abuse of workers, corporations that benefit from child labor, a car-centric infrastructure, and the overall framework that divides us based on categories such as socioeconomic status and ethnicity, pitting us all against each other.
The values that we should embrace as a society include family, friends, community, charity, volunteering, a sharing/borrowing economy, peace, nonviolence, cooperation and working together, transparency and accountability, knowledge and reason, empathy, nature, honesty, authenticity, creativity and originality, critical thinking and respect for each individual’s rights and their freedom to make decisions for themselves.
Matthew Mixon
Billerica