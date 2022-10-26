To the editor:
I have been a Salem, N.H. resident for nearly eight years and have followed both town and state policymakers. I was unhappy with many of the decisions made by those elected to represent us
Then I met Donna Loranger. Listening to her, I wished she was my representative, and here is why:
In an era of make-believe politics, she is as real as you can get. No flowery speeches or longwinded sermons, rather, Donna is the “let’s roll up our sleeves” type. She is all about substance, efficiency, and practical solutions. She maintains a strong set of beliefs while remaining open to consider others’ perspectives. She is consistent and honest — qualities we all should demand from a representative.
Her past work experiences enable her to gather ideas from a team to create the best suited solutions.
Her work on different town boards and committees gives her the knowledge of the unique issues Salem is facing.
For long-awaited, equitable representation, please join me in voting for Donna Loranger.
Duccia Vadala
Salem, N.H.
