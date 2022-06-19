To the editor:
A recent letter calling on citizens to vote Republican led me to consider reasons to do so.
Respect for our Constitution shown through upholding their sworn oath of office? Nope. GOP senators working to make the lives of Americans better? Nope. Passing an assault weapons ban to prevent the slaughter of innocent Americans? Nope. Repudiating Donald Trump and his co-conspirators in their attempt to end our democratic society? Gee, once again — nope.
People write in saying how Putin wouldn’t have invaded Ukraine if Trump was in power. I disagree, Putin would have crushed Ukraine as Trump would have withheld aid, probably for some dirt on a political opponent.
The environment, climate change, aid for the less fortunate, Social Security, and on and on, the GOP stands against the interests of the majority of Americans, so I must respectfully decline to support the GOP.
And to all those blaming Democrats for rising prices, what exactly do you think Biden can do about inflation? Just tell us so it will stop. Maybe look to our Saudi allies, who refuse to up production and ease the pain.
And to all the 2nd Amendment fans, there are 400 million guns in citizens’ hands. Will the elimination of 15 million assault rifles hurt so much? Can’t you give some thought to the rights of the innocents, including children, being torn apart as they try to go about their daily lives?
I’ll vote for people who want to serve us, and not themselves.
Leonard Gallivan
Methuen
