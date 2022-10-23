To the editor:
The New Hampshire GOP cut both the Business Profits Tax and the Business Enterprise Tax in the latest legislative session and are quite proud of it. But are you better off for it?
The GOP leadership says this helps companies “create jobs, invest in capital equipment, and take care of their employees” (Majority Leader Jason Osborne, July 13, 2022. OP-ed).
The argument is that 90% of the entities paying this tax are N.H. based, and while that’s true we need to understand that 60% of all BPT taxes collected come from out-of-state companies. These tax breaks help out-of-state companies like Walmart, Amazon, and even Rep. Osborne’s, now defunct, out of state company Mammoth Tech Inc.
If they wanted to help N.H.-based companies, they could have changed the law to say N.H. based companies pay less.
These two business taxes accounted for almost $725 million dollars in 2019. This money will need to be made up or services will have to be reduced. Once again, when combined with other tax breaks, the N.H. GOP is helping the wealthiest corporations take more money from the state, meanwhile the rest of us are left with all the bills.
Aren’t our property taxes high enough already?
We need to elect representatives who will look out for the average resident and business, not just wealthy individuals and large corporations. I am supporting the Democratic candidates up and down the ticket on Nov. 8 and hope you will, too.
Beth Nelson
Derry
