To the editor:
I met a soul brother just a few days ago. I’ll contextualize “soul brother”’ in terms of us both having dedicated most of our lives to what I consider soulful activities, such as teaching and mentoring, all under the auspices of youth development.
I got into teaching the relatively easy way via filling open slots in pre-established educational institutions. He founded an institution predicated on developing the whole child, built a mecca that attracted thousands of participants, and ultimately shifted the axis of the greater Andover society to invest more in our youth.
How fortuitous that our paths crossed at the Shawsheen Plaza. I hadn’t seen him, nor even heard from him, for about five years; a pandemic and turmoil at his institution had basically knocked him into another dimension. Events pushed him far away from the maddening crowd.
There had been a lot of press and protest concerning his impromptu removal from his leadership role at Andover Youth Services. A tsunami of grief and disbelief washed over Andover and beyond, leaving behind a debris field of shattered dreams and accomplishments. Much of the devastation has not been properly addressed or repaired.
There are many unanswered questions in this case tearing at the fabric of justice that require resolution. Not only do they weigh heavily on my soul brother, but they snare the whole town in a mystery that perverts the values that should sustain our form of government and due process.
William Kolbe
Andover
