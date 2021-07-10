To the editor:
Our Republican budget had a lot of big wins for the state of New Hampshire, but one of the key ones close to home for me is the restoration of appropriations for veterans services.
Granite State veterans have done so much for our state and our nation, and nothing we do can ever be enough to fully thank them and honor their service.
As a veteran myself, I know we don’t serve in order to see any benefits. We serve our nation out of patriotic duty and love of country.
But, as a policymaker and legislator, I believe it’s important to do everything we can to make sure our veterans have what they need and deserve in the Granite State.
I’m proud of our Republican budget, and I’m grateful to the House, Senate, and Gov. Chris Sununu for ensuring that veterans services would be funded in the state of New Hampshire. We are doing right by our veterans, and New Hampshire Republicans will always fight for them in the months and years ahead of us.
I say thank you to my fellow Granite State veterans do. I hope we made them proud by passing our recent budget.
Rep. David Milz
Derry