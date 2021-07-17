To the editor:
When your family member falls ill, you would like to be there for them as much as you can in their time of need.
New Hampshire’s Republican state government has created a new program that is going to allow you to be able to be there for your loved one and still be paid.
This is called paid family medical leave, and with this you are going to be able to opt in or opt out. Residents of New Hampshire, or business owners who would like to opt into this protection, will be set up and it will be just like paying for another kind of insurance.
Some Granite Staters will not choose to opt in because they do not feel like this kind of coverage is fitting for their lifestyle, and that is OK.
With this private sector approach, the power of choice is clear.
No one will pay higher taxes, and only those who participate will pay for the program.
This is a great compromise for people who want it and for people who do not.
Jodi Nelson
Derry