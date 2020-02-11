To the editor:
Well, the official results are in from our entire congressional delegation representing the citizens of New Hampshire. Last December, just before Christmas, both liberal Democrats Chris Pappas and Anne Kuster, our members of Congress, in lockstep with Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, voted to impeach President Trump.
Then on Feb. 5, both liberal Democrats, Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassen, in lockstep with Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, voted to convict President Trump of “obstruction of Congress” and “abuse of power.”
It was made clear in the days of testimony given in the U.S. Senate trial that the two charges of impeachment brought by the House of Representatives to the Senate were not impeachable offenses, per the actual wording of the U.S. Constitution. Any president of the United States must at a minimum commit “treason, bribery, high crimes and misdemeanors.”
On Feb. 5 the majority of the Senate voted to acquit President Trump of these two unconstitutional charges of impeachment, thus exonerating him of all wrongdoing.
Next Nov. 3, the voters of New Hampshire who believe in the rule of law will finally have an opportunity to vote for two congressional candidates and a Senate candidate who support President Trump.
Roy K. Dennehy
Windham