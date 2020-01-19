To the editor:
After several years of hard fought battles to expand net metering, Gov. Chris Sununu has released a plan that delivers big results to towns like Salem.
Salem has long sought to make use of its landfill to expand renewable energy in town. The landfill is capable of an array that’s far larger than the current net metering law accounts for. If Gov. Sununu’s proposal passes the Legislature, Salem will have the green light to maximize this brownfield site.
Rather than fight over a blanket cap on the size of a net\-metered system, Gov. Sununu’s plan is designed so that new installations are “right sized” based on the amount of load a town or city uses each year.
Under the plan, Salem would be able to cover 100% of its annual electric bills through a new solar array. By matching system output with town demand, there is now a workable path forward for larger net-metered projects.
The benefits to the town expand beyond renewable energy too. The town will be able to lease the parcel of land and receive revenue from the project over several decades. This creates a win-win as the town will have greater control over its electric bills and bring in new revenue to reduce pressure on ever increasing property taxes.
In the spirit of true bipartisan compromise, I ask my fellow representatives to send this bill to the governor’s desk and allow towns like Salem to maximize this ripe opportunity.
State Rep. Everett McBride
Salem, N.H.