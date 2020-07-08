To the editor:
I am writing to you today to express my full support for Janet Stevens for the Executive Council District 3.
Stevens has been a longtime personal friend, and I can attest to her attention to detail and impeccable work ethic.
On top of that, I’d like to point to some of the work she has been doing for small businesses on the Seacoast and within the county.
She has always cared about the success of her neighbors and local businesses – shopping locally, supporting our local eateries, etc. Throughout this pandemic. businesses have been struggling to find ways to keep their doors open. She realized this and stepped up to help many of our local businesses locate and fill out the proper paperwork to receive funding through the CARES Act and Main Street Relief program.
Another problem she discovered during her outreach into Rockingham County — language barriers creating issues for minority business owners trying to apply for these programs. When she learned of this, she called into the executive branch to inform them, and from there, an ad hoc committee was created to look at issues our minority communities are facing due to COVID-19.
She put her campaign on hold to ensure her friends, neighbors and other small businesses could find the proper resources to keep going and she gets results.
This type of dedication and loyalty is what we need in our next executive councilor.
Joshua Gould
Rye, N.H.