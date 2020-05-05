To the editor:
Our essential workers generally earn low wages. Now is the time to compensate them fairly for their value to society.
Office, hotel and hospital cleaners; warehouse, prison and factory workers; bus and delivery drivers; sanitation workers; grocery store personnel; health workers in care facilities; child care workers; and agricultural and dairy farmers (half are undocumented) touch our lives daily and deserve a livable wage of $15 an hour.
Many farm workers are poor, with little or no access to health care, and are exempt from the employment relief offered by the CARES Act stimulus package.
In order to promote economic recovery and begin to close the gap in income inequality, we need to invest in public infrastructure policies and projects — affordable housing, public transportation, job training in renewable energy programs and affordable health care. (We still have 22 million uninsured citizens).
This social safety net is like an interdependent coral reef. When one branch becomes sick, neglected or forgotten, we all suffer its loss.
Gov. Chris Sununu should make our essential workers “visible” by raising New Hampshire's minimum wage.
Ann Podlipny
Chester, N.H.