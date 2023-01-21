To the editor:
For once I totally agree with Ryan McNamara. Our military does need “better decision making from the top to prevent disastrous outcomes.”
I assume from his many posts that he thinks only Democrats make those mistakes.
The “… disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan” although costly in terms of life, materials left behind and our worldwide reputation, pales in comparison to those costs associated with our invasion of that country with no apparent exit strategy, thus leaving future generations with trillions of dollars in debt and thousands of lives lost.
And of course, the same Republican administration simultaneously started a second war, again without planning an exit, at great cost to America.
That same money could have been used to repair our crumbling infrastructure.
But Mr. McNamara seems intent on only blaming Democratic heads of state.
Please consider being fair and balanced in your posts.
Marc Klein
North Andover
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.