To the editor:
Trying to get disability seems to be a very hard thing to do. I have a relative who had COVID, was hospitalized for three months, had a stroke and lost part of his vision. He is now not able to work and has been trying to get disability, but after six months keeps getting told they are still working on it.
There seems to be a problem with our system if it takes this long. I could sure use some advice on what to do to speed up the process.
He has been a U.S. citizen all his life and was always able to work. Seems there should be some sort of help for him.
Jeanette Demers
Methuen
