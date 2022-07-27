To the Editor:
In Sunday’s paper the Tribune gave their liberal and biased view of the Jan. 6th one-sided trial in which no one testifying can be cross examined. That’s fair in this country isn’t it? Did the Tribune do an “our view” while our cities and towns were being destroyed in the summer of 2020? Of course not. In the same Sunday paper there was a story about how our liberal Massachusetts leaders rejected tightening bail laws against child rapists and other dangerous suspects. How about the Tribune giving us an “our view” non-biased opinion on something that important or are you in agreement with such a dumb liberal view similar to New York, Chicago and California?
Joseph D’Agati
Haverhill
