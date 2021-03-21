To the editor:
A recent spate of articles and submissions on President Franklin D. Roosevelt and his New Deal is, at best, little more than hindsight and the 20/20 vision that comes with it.
History shows the New Deal accomplished what a free market couldn’t – or wouldn’t: putting people back to work, saving capitalism, restoring faith in the American economic system, and reviving a sense of hope in doing so.
Those offering alternate histories -- along with most of us here today -- were not alive during the Great Depression, and so we minimize this unprecedented event by conjuring up a more rugged, individualistic time that, if left to itself, without government interference, would have turned the nation out for the better and those gritty enough to survive it so much more well off.
Funny, I can recall both my grandfathers and a great-grandfather telling different stories -- of how the vast majority lost almost everything; of how three years of a free market advocating for the relentless hardship to run its course took its toll; and, of how so many were left financially destroyed, mentally spent and emotionally broken.
Real people, people they knew, had been led to believe that good times in a free market economy would never end. Instead, businesses crashed and banks closed, taking countless jobs and life savings with them.
Millions were evicted from their homes and ended up in the streets. If not for Roosevelt and the New Deal, they used to say, there’s no telling how many more lives might have been destroyed, how much more chaos there might have been.
The New Deal got people back to real work with real programs that laid a real foundation for national infrastructure not seen before. Our national highway system started as a New Deal project, along with countless dams, bridges, hospitals and schools.
Roosevelt's Interior Department spent $6 billion to provide employment, stabilize purchasing power and help revive the economy. Its Civilian Conservation Corps alone put hundreds of thousands to work on meaningful environmental conservation projects, borne out in some of our most magnificent national parks.
These are the stories I heard growing up, and I’m sure I’m not the only one who heard them. Today, as Roosevelt's detractors and term-limit advocates reinvent our history, we’ll never know if any of the New Deal’s successes would have come to fruition left to a free market.
We do know that, with ample time to get something done before FDR intervened, the market chose to sit back and let individual lives and the national wellbeing hang in the balance, so that a select few might make a quick buck off the nation’s misfortune.
That’s the difference. Free market enterprise profits a few; government serves all.
Roosevelt may not have been a savior, but he did what he had to do as a leader, responding to the worst economic crisis in American history by bringing the country back from the brink, even restoring faith in free-market economics in the process.
This unprecedented leadership when it counted set the country on the road to real progress that continues to this day.
Alternate histories aside, we’re all infinitely better off for it.
Neil S. Lynch
Hampstead, N.H.