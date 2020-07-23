To the editor:
For me, it is very black and white. You can certainly laugh and call me a simpleton for it, but I don’t fully understand the politics of the current public pushback or any argument against funding new, up-to-date, safer equipment for the Fire Department.
So, you’ve been doing this job for how long, and you believe we need better tools to keep the community and the firefighters safe? End of story for me. Say no more, here you go.
Admittedly, though naive about most of the inner-machinations of city governments, I understand there are feasible ways of funding the effort without leaving us broke. Here again, thank you, Fire Department, for always selflessly thinking ahead and having the safety of our citizens at the forefront with your request for upgraded equipment. How much do you need? Let me go find it for you.
Constituents come first. There are always budgetary issues that require fine tuning. I don’t believe it should be in public safety, or education for that matter.
I don’t know why it wouldn’t be like this across the board for the institutions that keep us safe. The Fire Department is certainly not the only underfunded group that we require high commitment from, with not a lot of return for them.
A lot of these men and women are veterans, as well. Simple respect demands the least we do is provide the best and safest tools for the job. It can only benefit the city. I can’t see a downside.
So, I would like to express my gratitude for the security the Fire Department provides us all, regardless of funding or lack thereof, for the simple fact that they keep showing up, knowing the day could be a long one and they might not have what they need to do the job. Still, they punch in anyway.
No matter where you fall in the debate to fund new trucks, I cannot imagine anyone would disagree when I say to the Fire Department, thank you. You are all truly appreciated.
This from an ordinary, extremely grateful citizen, and a staunch supporter of new trucks.
Helen D. Sheehan
Haverhill